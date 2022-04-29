Moreno Evelyn V Makes New Investment in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Moreno Evelyn V bought a new position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 24,016 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,003,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 344.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,583,700 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $520,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777,900 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in NIKE by 39.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,970,740 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $867,130,000 after buying an additional 1,699,147 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in NIKE by 6.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,647,237 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,579,518,000 after buying an additional 1,562,707 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 344.7% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,638,409 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $237,946,000 after buying an additional 1,269,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in NIKE by 96.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,995,566 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $332,601,000 after buying an additional 979,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NKE traded down $0.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $126.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,041,086. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.55 billion, a PE ratio of 33.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $130.85 and a 200 day moving average of $149.84. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $116.75 and a one year high of $179.10.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.19%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NKE. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price objective on NIKE in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on NIKE in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on NIKE from $173.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on NIKE from $164.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.41.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

