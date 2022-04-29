Moreno Evelyn V Purchases 1,309 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Moreno Evelyn V boosted its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the quarter. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $6,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 14,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after acquiring an additional 7,449 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,100,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,457,664,000 after buying an additional 107,357 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $229,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock traded down $12.59 on Friday, hitting $470.80. 11,161 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 521,566. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $417.54 and a one year high of $505.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $460.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $464.92. The company has a market capitalization of $49.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.07.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.90%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ROP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $509.72.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.21, for a total value of $112,302.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

