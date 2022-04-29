Moreno Evelyn V Purchases 3,022 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Moreno Evelyn V increased its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 62,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares during the period. Waste Management comprises 2.1% of Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $10,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WM. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Waste Management by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 193,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Waste Management by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 27,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,618,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 33,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,548,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 269.4% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 12,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 8,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the third quarter worth $1,636,000. 74.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 28,976 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total value of $4,579,656.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total transaction of $1,550,856.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,028 shares of company stock valued at $6,150,606 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Waste Management stock traded down $2.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $167.19. 32,979 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,029,783. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.79 and a 52-week high of $170.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $155.76 and a 200-day moving average of $157.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.87.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.15. Waste Management had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 10.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 60.47%.

WM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. lowered Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.00.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

