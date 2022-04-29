Moreno Evelyn V Sells 6,785 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Moreno Evelyn V reduced its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,356 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 6,785 shares during the period. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Camden National Bank raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,505,713 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,669,058,000 after acquiring an additional 162,299 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 9,467 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,198 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Home Depot by 17.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 135,791 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $44,575,000 after purchasing an additional 20,388 shares in the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $342.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.08.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $156,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock traded down $5.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $306.31. 111,596 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,957,975. The company has a market capitalization of $316.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $315.04 and its 200 day moving average is $357.80. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $293.59 and a 1 year high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.97%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

