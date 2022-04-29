Morgan Stanley Raises Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Price Target to €76.00

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from €73.00 ($78.49) to €76.00 ($81.72) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €78.00 ($83.87) to €70.00 ($75.27) in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Cheuvreux raised Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €75.00 ($80.65) price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets raised Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their price target on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €67.00 ($72.04) to €68.00 ($73.12) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €82.00 ($88.17) to €87.00 ($93.55) in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.63.

Get Compagnie de Saint-Gobain alerts:

OTCMKTS:CODYY traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.87. 149,205 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,165. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.21. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a 1 year low of $10.27 and a 1 year high of $15.30.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates in five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Â- Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glass for building, industrial mortars, exterior products, and pipes; insulation, plasterboards, and interior glass products; and coated glass and high performance materials.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.