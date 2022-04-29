Morgan Stanley Raises Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Price Target to $15.00

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on ET. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Energy Transfer has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.91.

Shares of NYSE:ET opened at $11.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.97. Energy Transfer has a 1-year low of $7.96 and a 1-year high of $12.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 2.08.

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $18.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Energy Transfer will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.02%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.84%.

In related news, Director Michael K. Grimm purchased 504,600 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.21 per share, with a total value of $5,656,566.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 181,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,030,007.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ET. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Energy Transfer by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Energy Transfer by 161.7% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 39.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

