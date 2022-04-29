Morgan Stanley Raises Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Price Target to $15.00

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

Shares of PAA opened at $10.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 1.96. Plains All American Pipeline has a 52 week low of $8.64 and a 52 week high of $12.38.

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.01 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 1.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.2175 dividend. This is an increase from Plains All American Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.13%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 130.91%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lee Financial Co lifted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 16,322 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 6.4% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 18,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 5.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 21,306 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 40.3% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,794 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 31,578 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.28% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile (Get Rating)

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.