Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Underweight Rating for boohoo group (LON:BOO)

Morgan Stanley reissued their underweight rating on shares of boohoo group (LON:BOO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

BOO has been the subject of several other reports. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.55) target price on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.93) price objective on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.91) price objective on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, boohoo group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 313.50 ($4.00).

LON:BOO opened at GBX 81.02 ($1.03) on Tuesday. boohoo group has a 1-year low of GBX 63.32 ($0.81) and a 1-year high of GBX 346.66 ($4.42). The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 87.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 123.73. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.03 billion and a PE ratio of 17.51.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

