Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Experian (LON:EXPN)

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Experian (LON:EXPN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

EXPN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 3,750 ($47.80) target price on shares of Experian in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup lowered shares of Experian to a neutral rating and set a GBX 3,146 ($40.10) price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Experian in a report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Experian from GBX 4,100 ($52.26) to GBX 4,000 ($50.98) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Experian to a sector perform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,500 ($31.86) to GBX 2,850 ($36.32) in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 3,206.57 ($40.87).

Get Experian alerts:

Shares of Experian stock opened at GBX 2,821 ($35.95) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £26.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,880 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3,153.14. Experian has a 12-month low of GBX 2,528 ($32.22) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,689 ($47.02).

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Experian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Experian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.