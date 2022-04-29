Morgan Stanley Trims Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Target Price to $330.00

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $335.00 to $330.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on AMP. StockNews.com began coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ameriprise Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $316.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Evercore ISI raised Ameriprise Financial from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $305.00 to $362.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $338.09.

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $272.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Ameriprise Financial has a 12-month low of $236.35 and a 12-month high of $332.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $299.12.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.88 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 48.36% and a net margin of 20.55%. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial will post 25.56 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 19.59%.

In related news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 56,622 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.16, for a total value of $17,788,367.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 16,000 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.09, for a total transaction of $4,881,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,106 shares of company stock worth $32,258,469 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMP. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after acquiring an additional 6,578 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 121.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 4,070 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 6.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 107,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,470,000 after purchasing an additional 7,001 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 6.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 55,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the period. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

