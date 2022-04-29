Morgan Stanley Trims KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Target Price to $375.00

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

KLAC has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on KLA from $470.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $410.00 price target (up previously from $400.00) on shares of KLA in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on KLA in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $515.00 price target for the company. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of KLA from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KLA currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $444.60.

Shares of KLA stock opened at $332.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $50.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $344.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $377.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. KLA has a twelve month low of $285.89 and a twelve month high of $457.12.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 79.07% and a net margin of 36.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that KLA will post 20.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.62%.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total value of $503,475.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Graypoint LLC raised its stake in KLA by 1.4% in the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in KLA by 7.5% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in KLA by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its holdings in KLA by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in KLA by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

