MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of MorphoSys AG (ETR:MOR – Get Rating) were down 1.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €19.80 ($21.29) and last traded at €20.12 ($21.63). Approximately 309,015 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 101% from the average daily volume of 153,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at €20.40 ($21.94).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MOR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €30.00 ($32.26) price objective on MorphoSys in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays set a €36.00 ($38.71) price objective on MorphoSys in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($43.01) price objective on MorphoSys in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($69.89) price objective on MorphoSys in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MorphoSys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €55.14 ($59.29).

Get MorphoSys alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $687.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €23.97 and a 200 day moving average price of €30.33.

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MorphoSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MorphoSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.