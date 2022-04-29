Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

MPAA has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Motorcar Parts of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. TheStreet downgraded Motorcar Parts of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Motorcar Parts of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPAA traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $15.21. The company had a trading volume of 89,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,428. Motorcar Parts of America has a 52-week low of $15.03 and a 52-week high of $25.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.54 million, a PE ratio of 35.37 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Motorcar Parts of America ( NASDAQ:MPAA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.24. Motorcar Parts of America had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $161.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.50 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Motorcar Parts of America will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,097,338 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,732,000 after purchasing an additional 41,262 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,553 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 6,483 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,007,717 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,342,000 after buying an additional 88,145 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 1,731.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,742 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 11,101 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; and brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, brake rotors, brake pads, and brake master cylinders.

