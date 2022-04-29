MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) Announces Earnings Results

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 1.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS.

MSA Safety stock traded up $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $121.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 261,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,958. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 258.94 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $132.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.55. MSA Safety has a twelve month low of $115.10 and a twelve month high of $172.31.

In other MSA Safety news, Director John T. Ryan III sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.36, for a total value of $3,777,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 18.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 84,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of MSA Safety during the third quarter valued at $219,000. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut MSA Safety from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut MSA Safety from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on MSA Safety in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.86.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

