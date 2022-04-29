MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Upgraded to Outperform at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $515.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MSCI. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of MSCI from $724.00 to $602.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $553.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of MSCI from $651.00 to $593.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of MSCI from $533.00 to $477.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $556.50.

Shares of MSCI opened at $430.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.81 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $491.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $559.36. MSCI has a twelve month low of $415.33 and a twelve month high of $679.85.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $559.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.18 million. MSCI had a net margin of 35.53% and a negative return on equity of 256.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. On average, analysts predict that MSCI will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.82%.

In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total transaction of $432,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSCI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 4th quarter valued at about $437,422,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSCI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $672,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in MSCI by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,730,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,123,726,000 after purchasing an additional 360,156 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in MSCI by 44.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 385,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,269,000 after purchasing an additional 119,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in MSCI by 50.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 326,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,484,000 after purchasing an additional 109,869 shares in the last quarter. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Â- Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

