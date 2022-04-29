MTM Investment Management LLC Acquires New Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 44,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,025,000 after acquiring an additional 4,663 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.3% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 611,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 767,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,968,000 after purchasing an additional 46,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 18,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 4,661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

DD opened at $67.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.41 and a 12 month high of $86.28.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 38.83%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.07%.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts recently commented on DD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.59.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

