MTM Investment Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM)

MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 20,987 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GTIM. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Good Times Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Good Times Restaurants during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Diligent Investors LLC bought a new stake in Good Times Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Good Times Restaurants during the third quarter valued at about $813,000. Institutional investors own 14.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GTIM opened at $3.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.51 million, a P/E ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 2.11. Good Times Restaurants Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.19 and a 12 month high of $5.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.77 and its 200 day moving average is $4.32.

Good Times Restaurants ( NASDAQ:GTIM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $32.92 million for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 12.59%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GTIM shares. TheStreet lowered Good Times Restaurants from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Good Times Restaurants in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Good Times Restaurants Company Profile

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

