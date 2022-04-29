MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) Given a €225.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX – Get Rating) has been assigned a €225.00 ($241.94) price objective by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.68% from the stock’s current price.

MTX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €235.00 ($252.69) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Warburg Research set a €208.00 ($223.66) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €245.00 ($263.44) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €232.00 ($249.46) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €225.00 ($241.94) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €220.88 ($237.50).

MTU Aero Engines stock traded up €4.55 ($4.89) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €194.50 ($209.14). 283,821 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,994. MTU Aero Engines has a 52 week low of €161.55 ($173.71) and a 52 week high of €224.90 ($241.83). The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €201.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €191.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion and a PE ratio of 47.56.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and maintains commercial and military engines, and aero derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

