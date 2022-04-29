Multiplier Market Cap Reaches $12,681.99 (BMXX)

Multiplier (BMXX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 29th. One Multiplier coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0125 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Multiplier has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar. Multiplier has a total market cap of $12,681.99 and $11.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Get Multiplier alerts:

About Multiplier

Multiplier’s total supply is 1,047,730 coins and its circulating supply is 1,012,442 coins. Multiplier’s official message board is medium.com/@multiplierfinance . Multiplier’s official Twitter account is @MultiplierMXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . Multiplier’s official website is multiplier.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi-Chain Lend (MCL) is an algorithmic money market system designed to bring secure and unique lending and borrowing opportunities like flash loans onto the Binance Smart Chain. The protocol designs are architected and forked based on Aave with revenue sharing components for liquidity providers and token holders that govern the protocol. bMXX, a BSC token, will be the governance token of Multi-Chain Lend (MCL). “

