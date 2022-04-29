MyNeighborAlice (ALICE) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $260.89 Million

MyNeighborAlice (ALICE) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. One MyNeighborAlice coin can currently be purchased for about $5.81 or 0.00015052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MyNeighborAlice has traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. MyNeighborAlice has a market capitalization of $177.72 million and $260.89 million worth of MyNeighborAlice was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002943 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00030915 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.70 or 0.00100298 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

MyNeighborAlice Profile

MyNeighborAlice (CRYPTO:ALICE) is a coin. It was first traded on March 2nd, 2021. MyNeighborAlice’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,600,000 coins. MyNeighborAlice’s official Twitter account is @MyNeighborAlice

According to CryptoCompare, “My Neighbor Alice is a multiplayer builder game, where anyone can buy and own virtual islands, collect and build exciting items and meet new friends. Inspired by successful games such as Animal Crossing, the game combines the best of the two worlds – a fun narrative for regular players who want to enjoy the gameplay experience as well as an ecosystem for players who want to collect and trade NFT:s, even if they have no idea what an NFT is. “

Buying and Selling MyNeighborAlice

