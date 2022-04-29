Myriad (XMY) Price Hits $0.0004 on Major Exchanges

Myriad (XMY) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. Over the last week, Myriad has traded down 0% against the dollar. Myriad has a total market capitalization of $692,219.78 and $425.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Myriad coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000016 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00006107 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XMY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,821,480,000 coins. The official website for Myriad is myriadcoin.org . The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Myriad uses five proof of work algorithms for one coin which can be chosen by the user – Scrypt, SHA-256D. QuBit, Skein and Groestl. The coin has a block time of 2.5mins and block halving every 967680 blocks. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myriad directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Myriad should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Myriad using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

