Namecoin (NMC) 24 Hour Volume Tops $6,436.00

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 29th. During the last week, Namecoin has traded 22.6% lower against the dollar. One Namecoin coin can currently be bought for about $2.09 or 0.00005356 BTC on exchanges. Namecoin has a market cap of $30.83 million and $6,436.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Namecoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39,064.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $300.05 or 0.00768066 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $77.64 or 0.00198742 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001223 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00022806 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Namecoin

Namecoin (NMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Namecoin is www.namecoin.org . Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Namecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Namecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Namecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Namecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Namecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.