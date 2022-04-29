National Bank Financial Cuts Timbercreek Financial (OTC:TBCRF) Price Target to C$9.50

Timbercreek Financial (OTC:TBCRF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by National Bank Financial from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

TBCRF stock opened at $7.54 on Tuesday. Timbercreek Financial has a 12 month low of $7.23 and a 12 month high of $7.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.55.

About Timbercreek Financial (Get Rating)

Timbercreek Financial Corp., a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing commercial real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings located in urban markets.

