National Bank Financial Cuts Timbercreek Financial (OTC:TBCRF) Price Target to C$9.50

Timbercreek Financial (OTC:TBCRF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by National Bank Financial from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
TBCRF stock opened at $7.54 on Tuesday. Timbercreek Financial has a 12 month low of $7.23 and a 12 month high of $7.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.55.
