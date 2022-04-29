National Bank Financial Reaffirms “Sector Perform Market Weight” Rating for Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT)

National Bank Financial reiterated their sector perform market weight rating on shares of Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Slate Office REIT’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$44.29 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.033 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th.

