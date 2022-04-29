National Bank Financial Trims mdf commerce (OTCMKTS:MECVF) Target Price to C$3.00

mdf commerce (OTCMKTS:MECVF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by National Bank Financial from C$5.00 to C$3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on mdf commerce in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock.

MECVF stock opened at $1.85 on Tuesday. mdf commerce has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $6.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.63 and its 200-day moving average is $3.60.

mdf commerce inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions for consumers and businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's SaaS solutions optimizes and accelerates commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Its solutions include strategic sourcing, ecommerce, supply chain collaboration, and emarketplace.

