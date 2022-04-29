National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Price Target Raised to $76.00

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $69.00 to $76.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an underperform rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $69.67.

NFG stock opened at $71.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.55. National Fuel Gas has a 1-year low of $49.16 and a 1-year high of $74.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.13. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.71.

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.13. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 22.63% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The firm had revenue of $546.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.91%.

In related news, Director Ronald J. Tanski sold 42,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $2,976,722.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 311,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,817,405. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 212,775 shares of company stock valued at $13,812,502 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NFG. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 6,868.8% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,305,529 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $83,253,000 after buying an additional 1,286,795 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in National Fuel Gas in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,379,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 116.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 408,074 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,092,000 after acquiring an additional 219,222 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 93.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 270,691 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,308,000 after acquiring an additional 130,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 451,610 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $23,718,000 after acquiring an additional 117,867 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

