National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.25-0.39 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $370-410 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $421.71 million.

NATI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Instruments from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Susquehanna raised shares of National Instruments from a neutral rating to a positive rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of National Instruments from a neutral rating to a positive rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.33.

Shares of National Instruments stock traded down $3.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,803,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,401. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.09. National Instruments has a one year low of $34.00 and a one year high of $45.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.39 and a beta of 1.08.

National Instruments ( NASDAQ:NATI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.12). National Instruments had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 6.08%. The business had revenue of $385.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that National Instruments will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Karen Marie Rapp sold 3,411 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $135,587.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 1,429 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total transaction of $57,788.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,582 shares of company stock worth $385,142. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of National Instruments by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,218,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $489,925,000 after buying an additional 190,648 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of National Instruments by 865.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 64,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after buying an additional 58,070 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of National Instruments by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 510,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,281,000 after buying an additional 69,362 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of National Instruments by 74.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 132,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,786,000 after purchasing an additional 56,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of National Instruments by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 133,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,820,000 after purchasing an additional 28,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

