National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.25-0.39 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $370-410 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $421.71 million.
NATI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Instruments from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Susquehanna raised shares of National Instruments from a neutral rating to a positive rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of National Instruments from a neutral rating to a positive rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.33.
Shares of National Instruments stock traded down $3.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,803,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,401. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.09. National Instruments has a one year low of $34.00 and a one year high of $45.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.39 and a beta of 1.08.
In related news, CFO Karen Marie Rapp sold 3,411 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $135,587.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 1,429 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total transaction of $57,788.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,582 shares of company stock worth $385,142. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of National Instruments by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,218,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $489,925,000 after buying an additional 190,648 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of National Instruments by 865.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 64,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after buying an additional 58,070 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of National Instruments by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 510,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,281,000 after buying an additional 69,362 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of National Instruments by 74.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 132,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,786,000 after purchasing an additional 56,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of National Instruments by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 133,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,820,000 after purchasing an additional 28,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.
National Instruments Company Profile (Get Rating)
National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.
