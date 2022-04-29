Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.20-3.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.03.

Shares of NASDAQ NAVI remained flat at $$16.48 during trading on Friday. 21,807 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,378,264. Navient has a 12-month low of $15.75 and a 12-month high of $23.80. The company has a quick ratio of 30.68, a current ratio of 30.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.97.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. Navient had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The firm had revenue of $276.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Navient will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.92%.

NAVI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens downgraded shares of Navient from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Navient in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Navient from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Navient from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Navient from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.00.

In other news, major shareholder Newbury Investors Llc purchased 315,408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.13 per share, with a total value of $5,402,939.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 3,161 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $55,823.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NAVI. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Navient by 224.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,119,626 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,642,000 after purchasing an additional 774,347 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Navient by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,150,314 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,630,000 after purchasing an additional 467,052 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Navient by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,185,629 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,159,000 after purchasing an additional 425,200 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Navient by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 544,416 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,552,000 after purchasing an additional 115,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Navient by 132.1% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,909 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 54,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing.

