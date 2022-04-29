NCR (NYSE:NCR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.700-$3.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $8 billion-$8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.11 billion.NCR also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.70-$3.20 EPS.
NYSE NCR traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $31.77. The stock had a trading volume of 59,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,506,732. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.97 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. NCR has a 12-month low of $28.00 and a 12-month high of $50.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.46.
NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.30). NCR had a return on equity of 30.86% and a net margin of 1.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NCR will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other NCR news, EVP Adrian Button sold 21,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total transaction of $916,463.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NCR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $679,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of NCR by 16.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,470 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 3,408 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of NCR by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 25,544 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of NCR by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 50,943 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,047,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of NCR by 162.0% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 54,114 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,175,000 after buying an additional 33,462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.98% of the company’s stock.
NCR Company Profile (Get Rating)
NCR Corporation provides various software and services worldwide. It operates through Payments & Network, Digital Banking, Self-Service Banking, Retail, and Hospitality segments. The company offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NCR (NCR)
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- Iridium Communications Stock is Ready to Return to Orbit
- O’Reilly Automotive Hits A Pothole
- There’s An Institutional Floor In Keurig Dr. Pepper
Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.