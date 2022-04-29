NCR (NYSE:NCR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.700-$3.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $8 billion-$8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.11 billion.NCR also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.70-$3.20 EPS.

NYSE NCR traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $31.77. The stock had a trading volume of 59,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,506,732. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.97 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. NCR has a 12-month low of $28.00 and a 12-month high of $50.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.46.

Get NCR alerts:

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.30). NCR had a return on equity of 30.86% and a net margin of 1.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NCR will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered NCR from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of NCR from $54.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of NCR from $61.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NCR from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on NCR in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.25.

In other NCR news, EVP Adrian Button sold 21,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total transaction of $916,463.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NCR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $679,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of NCR by 16.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,470 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 3,408 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of NCR by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 25,544 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of NCR by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 50,943 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,047,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of NCR by 162.0% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 54,114 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,175,000 after buying an additional 33,462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

NCR Company Profile (Get Rating)

NCR Corporation provides various software and services worldwide. It operates through Payments & Network, Digital Banking, Self-Service Banking, Retail, and Hospitality segments. The company offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.