NCR (NYSE:NCR) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.70-$3.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.11 billion.NCR also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.700-$3.200 EPS.

NCR stock traded up $3.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.28. 298,296 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,506,732. NCR has a 52-week low of $28.00 and a 52-week high of $50.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.60 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.46.

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.30). NCR had a return on equity of 30.86% and a net margin of 1.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NCR will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NCR from $61.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on NCR from $54.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NCR in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded NCR from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NCR from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NCR has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.25.

In other news, EVP Adrian Button sold 21,712 shares of NCR stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total value of $916,463.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in NCR by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,290,097 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $453,862,000 after purchasing an additional 658,058 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of NCR by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,591,495 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $72,588,000 after acquiring an additional 542,477 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NCR by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 685,992 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,577,000 after acquiring an additional 301,620 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of NCR by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 208,505 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,382,000 after acquiring an additional 32,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of NCR during the 4th quarter worth about $8,255,000. 96.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NCR Corporation provides various software and services worldwide. It operates through Payments & Network, Digital Banking, Self-Service Banking, Retail, and Hospitality segments. The company offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

