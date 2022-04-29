Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Short Interest Down 73.9% in April

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 73.9% from the March 31st total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 138,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research cut Neste Oyj from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank raised Neste Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. UBS Group raised Neste Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup raised Neste Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Neste Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Neste Oyj currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.50.

Get Neste Oyj alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS NTOIY traded up $1.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.44. The company had a trading volume of 49,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,981. Neste Oyj has a 12-month low of $16.76 and a 12-month high of $34.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.21 and its 200 day moving average is $23.74.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a $0.1331 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.19%.

About Neste Oyj (Get Rating)

Neste Oyj provides renewable and oil products in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics based on its technology to wholesale markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Neste Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neste Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.