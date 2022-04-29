NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.30 EPS

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.30), MarketWatch Earnings reports. NETGEAR had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 6.92%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share.

NETGEAR stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.78. 9,807 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,592. The company has a market cap of $635.13 million, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.74. NETGEAR has a twelve month low of $19.41 and a twelve month high of $41.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.24.

In other news, SVP Heidi Cormack sold 2,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total value of $47,404.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,383,200.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vikram Mehta sold 1,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $47,206.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in NETGEAR by 187.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in NETGEAR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in NETGEAR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $539,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in NETGEAR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $867,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in NETGEAR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $909,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on NTGR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. BWS Financial decreased their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NETGEAR in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NETGEAR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. It offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as Wi-Fi routers and home Wi-Fi systems, broadband modems, Wi-Fi gateways, Wi-Fi hotspots, Wi-Fi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, Wi-Fi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value-added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

