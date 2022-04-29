NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports. NETSTREIT had a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 5.15%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share.

NYSE:NTST traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.62. 338,641 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,033. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $961.53 million, a PE ratio of 308.86, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.07. NETSTREIT has a 1-year low of $20.41 and a 1-year high of $26.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,142.86%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered NETSTREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NETSTREIT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

In related news, Director Robin Mcbride Zeigler sold 1,563 shares of NETSTREIT stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total transaction of $33,385.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,955,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,678,000 after purchasing an additional 189,017 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in NETSTREIT by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 11,295 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in NETSTREIT by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in NETSTREIT by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 47,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in NETSTREIT by 83.8% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 68,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 31,406 shares during the period.

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

