Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Receives Outperform Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on NBIX. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $111.17.

NASDAQ NBIX opened at $91.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12-month low of $71.88 and a 12-month high of $108.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.75, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.81.

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.69). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company had revenue of $312.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $28,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 3,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $267,414.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,743 shares of company stock worth $4,232,771. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,986,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,871,000 after purchasing an additional 34,237 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,180,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,888,000 after acquiring an additional 176,500 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 52.9% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,885,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,241,000 after acquiring an additional 652,772 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,423,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,253,000 after purchasing an additional 67,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,377,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,360,000 after purchasing an additional 235,530 shares in the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

