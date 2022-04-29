New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYCB) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 6th

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th.

New York Community Bancorp has a payout ratio of 45.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect New York Community Bancorp to earn $1.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.0%.

NYCB stock opened at $9.59 on Friday. New York Community Bancorp has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $14.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.86.

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 34.08% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $346.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. New York Community Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 47,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 330,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 2,516 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 34,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 3,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in New York Community Bancorp by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 329,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after buying an additional 4,083 shares during the period. 61.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

