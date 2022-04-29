New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $346.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.81 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 34.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS.

Shares of NYCB stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $9.64. 95,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,628,225. New York Community Bancorp has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $14.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NYCB shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley decreased their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NYCB. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in New York Community Bancorp by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 47,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in New York Community Bancorp by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in New York Community Bancorp by 2,533.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 444,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,442,000 after purchasing an additional 427,953 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in New York Community Bancorp by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 330,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. 61.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

