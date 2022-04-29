Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG) Trading Up 9.8%

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG – Get Rating) was up 9.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.61 and last traded at $6.61. Approximately 9,060 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,512,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.02.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Newegg Commerce by 99,550.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Newegg Commerce during the third quarter worth about $42,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Newegg Commerce by 125.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,946 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Newegg Commerce by 13.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Newegg Commerce during the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. Institutional investors own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Newegg Commerce, Inc operates as a tech-focused e-commerce company in North America, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company offers computer systems, components, electronics, gaming products, networking and smart home products, office solutions, software and services, automotive and industrial products, home and tool products, health and sport products, apparel and accessories, home furnishings, and personal goods.

