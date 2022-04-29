Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Bought by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 293.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 45,584 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $3,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NEM. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Newmont by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 34,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Newmont by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Newmont by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 830,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,118,000 after purchasing an additional 334,150 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Newmont by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 21,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Newmont alerts:

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $73.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.97. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $52.60 and a 12 month high of $86.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.94 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.02). Newmont had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Newmont’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 167.94%.

NEM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Newmont from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Newmont from $87.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Fundamental Research upped their target price on Newmont from $61.10 to $73.44 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. National Bank Financial downgraded Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $94.28 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.26.

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $434,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $186,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,343 shares of company stock valued at $4,838,533. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Company Profile (Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.