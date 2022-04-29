Nexi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NEXXY) Short Interest Down 81.8% in April

Nexi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NEXXYGet Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 81.8% from the March 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 128,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NEXXY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Nexi in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Nexi from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co initiated coverage on shares of Nexi in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS NEXXY traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.84. 32,396 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,444. Nexi has a one year low of $9.05 and a one year high of $23.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.49.

Nexi S.p.A. provides electronic money and payment services to banks, financial and insurance institutions, merchants, businesses, and public administration in Italy. The company offers acquiring services; configuration, activation, and maintenance of POS terminals; fraud prevention; and dispute management services, as well as customer support services.

