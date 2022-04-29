NeXplore (OTCMKTS:NXPC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1.50

Shares of NeXplore Co. (OTCMKTS:NXPC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.50 and last traded at $1.50, with a volume of 62 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.50.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.47.
NeXplore Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NXPC)
