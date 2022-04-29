NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (NYSE:NREF)

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a payout ratio of 95.7% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect NexPoint Real Estate Finance to earn $1.98 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 101.0%.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance stock opened at $23.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1,054.09, a current ratio of 1,054.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. The company has a market capitalization of $336.82 million, a PE ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.09. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a twelve month low of $17.96 and a twelve month high of $23.97.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance ( NYSE:NREF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. NexPoint Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 70.90% and a return on equity of 7.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that NexPoint Real Estate Finance will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NREF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 175.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 6,756 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 147,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after buying an additional 30,654 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 201.9% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 23,406 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Company Profile (Get Rating)

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

