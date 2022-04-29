NEXT.coin Reaches One Day Volume of $77,002.00 (NEXT)

NEXT.coin (NEXT) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. One NEXT.coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on exchanges. NEXT.coin has a total market cap of $1.22 million and approximately $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NEXT.coin has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38,631.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $294.84 or 0.00763200 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.87 or 0.00196401 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002019 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001204 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002518 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003455 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00010684 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005369 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00022305 BTC.

NEXT.coin Profile

NEXT is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange . NEXT.coin’s official message board is medium.com/nextexchange . NEXT.coin’s official website is next.exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

NEXT.coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT.coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEXT.coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

