NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPF – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7,489.33.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NXGPF. Societe Generale raised shares of NEXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of NEXT in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Grupo Santander upgraded shares of NEXT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 7,038 ($89.70) price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of NEXT from GBX 7,800 ($99.41) to GBX 7,280 ($92.79) in a report on Friday, March 25th.

Shares of NEXT stock remained flat at $$78.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.02. NEXT has a one year low of $75.80 and a one year high of $115.00.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

