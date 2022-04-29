NextDAO Price Down 14.1% Over Last 7 Days (NAX)

NextDAO (NAX) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. One NextDAO coin can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. NextDAO has a market cap of $1.57 million and $277,032.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NextDAO has traded down 14.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NextDAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002588 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001583 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00042421 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,800.70 or 0.07246919 BTC.

About NextDAO

NextDAO (CRYPTO:NAX) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2019. NextDAO’s total supply is 2,332,275,276 coins and its circulating supply is 2,292,043,167 coins. NextDAO’s official website is nextdao.io/en . NextDAO’s official message board is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax . NextDAO’s official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A next-generation DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) and the first to establish the creation of a smart asset platform. nextDAO will focus on on-chain interaction and collaboration to redefine the token economy by providing decentralized financial instruments and products via smart assets. During this process, nextDAO will also discover new business scenarios and promote ecosystem applications. nextDAO will consist of a collection of framework models to promote a new paradigm shift. This framework includes a set of smart contracts designed to solve a series of problems from currency to governance. “

Buying and Selling NextDAO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NextDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NextDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NextDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NextDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NextDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.