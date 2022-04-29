NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Rating) will announce ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for NextDecade’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the highest is ($0.08). NextDecade posted earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NextDecade will report full year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.28). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.28). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover NextDecade.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NEXT. Zacks Investment Research raised NextDecade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered NextDecade from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $7.50 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded NextDecade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the company from $2.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on NextDecade from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.40.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEXT. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in NextDecade in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its position in NextDecade by 18.2% in the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextDecade in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NextDecade in the third quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NextDecade during the third quarter worth about $86,000. 73.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEXT traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.59. 771,327 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,240,561. The stock has a market cap of $689.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.30 and a beta of 0.34. NextDecade has a fifty-two week low of $1.84 and a fifty-two week high of $7.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.68.

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

