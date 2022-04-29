NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Shares Down 8.8%

Shares of NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Rating) traded down 8.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.67 and last traded at $5.67. 15,451 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,246,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.22.

NEXT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded NextDecade from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $3.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded NextDecade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $2.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised NextDecade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NextDecade from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.40.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.93 and a 200-day moving average of $3.68. The firm has a market cap of $716.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.30 and a beta of 0.34.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEXT. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP increased its position in NextDecade by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP now owns 9,486,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,373,000 after buying an additional 36,856 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in NextDecade by 12,069.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,759,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,452,000 after buying an additional 3,728,811 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in NextDecade by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,780,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,075,000 after buying an additional 607,456 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in NextDecade by 121.2% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 871,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after buying an additional 477,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in NextDecade by 39.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 772,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after buying an additional 219,867 shares during the last quarter. 73.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

