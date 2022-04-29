NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,143 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $14,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 275.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 52,510 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 201.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. 75.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

In other news, CEO James L. Robo purchased 64,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $77.26 per share, for a total transaction of $4,998,026.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NEE stock traded down $1.96 on Friday, hitting $71.53. 284,752 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,458,359. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.79 and a 1-year high of $93.73. The stock has a market cap of $140.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.82 and a 200-day moving average of $83.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 11.49%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 229.73%.

NEE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet downgraded NextEra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.44.

About NextEra Energy (Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.