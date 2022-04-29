NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Given New $81.00 Price Target at Mizuho

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $88.00 to $81.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on NEE. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet downgraded NextEra Energy from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $89.44.

NEE stock opened at $73.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $144.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.38. NextEra Energy has a 1-year low of $69.79 and a 1-year high of $93.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.82 and its 200-day moving average is $83.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 8.97%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 229.73%.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO James L. Robo acquired 64,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $77.26 per share, with a total value of $4,998,026.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 275.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 52,510 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 295.5% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 75.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

