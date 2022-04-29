NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on NFYEF. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on NFI Group from C$22.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on NFI Group from C$28.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on NFI Group from C$26.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.25.

OTCMKTS NFYEF opened at $10.88 on Monday. NFI Group has a twelve month low of $10.54 and a twelve month high of $25.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.72 and its 200 day moving average is $15.37.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.0415 per share. This represents a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the Alexander Dennis Limited brand name; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI brand names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts brand name, as well as articulated buses.

