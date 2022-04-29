NFT Index (NFTI) Reaches Market Cap of $3.37 Million

NFT Index (NFTI) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 29th. During the last seven days, NFT Index has traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. NFT Index has a total market capitalization of $3.37 million and $8,669.00 worth of NFT Index was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFT Index coin can now be purchased for about $1,512.77 or 0.03903993 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00031357 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.99 or 0.00100632 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

NFT Index Profile

NFTI is a coin. NFT Index’s total supply is 2,230 coins. NFT Index’s official Twitter account is @PRO_BLOCKCHAIN

According to CryptoCompare, “The NFT Index is a digital asset index designed to track tokens’ performance within the NFT industry. The index is weighted based on the value of each token’s circulating supply. NFT Index aims to track NFT projects in Decentralized Finance that show a commitment to ongoing maintenance and development. “

Buying and Selling NFT Index

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT Index directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT Index should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFT Index using one of the exchanges listed above.

